1 in 3 online customers opt for reusable packaging; retailers find option convenient: WWF-Singapore study

SINGAPORE: One in three online shoppers in Singapore chose reusable packaging for their purchases, a pilot study conducted by the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) has found.

The six-month pilot involved about 15,000 customer transactions. Under the initiative, shoppers who bought products from the retailers could opt for reusable bags to deliver their goods.

The packaging could then be returned at no cost directly to the courier or any Singapore Post (SingPost) mailing box.

Among consumers who chose to use reusable packaging, about eight in 10 attributed their actions to sustainability concerns.