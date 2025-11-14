Retailers report surge in 11.11 sales, with logistics players rushing to deliver orders

SINGAPORE: Online shopping platforms in Singapore have reported a windfall during this year’s popular 11.11 shopping extravaganza – the year’s biggest online retail event.

Within just half an hour of the campaign kicking off on Tuesday (Nov 11), bargain hunters snapped up deals amounting to more than S$11 million (US$8.5 million) on Shopee.

The e-commerce giant said shoppers also spent more per order this year compared to last year.

“We saw many consumers make larger, more considered purchases. As a result, we saw larger basket sizes this 11.11,” said Shopee’s Singapore head of marketing Geraldine Ho.

She added that there was strong growth across the electronics, household appliances and beauty categories, along with rising interest in content-led shopping formats such as live streams and short videos.

One of Shopee’s live events chalked up over S$700,000 in sales, making it the platform’s top livestream in Singapore to date.

“Product demonstration definitely helps consumers make more confident purchase decisions … enabling them to buy more,” said Ms Ho.

Rival platform Lazada also reported higher consumer spending, with the average order amount rising more than fourfold. Sales surged by up to 24 times in the first four hours of the 11.11 event.

Across Southeast Asia, electronics, fashion and beauty were its top-performing categories, with total sales growing by over 40 per cent compared to a similar campaign in September, the e-commerce firm said.