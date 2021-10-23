Only fully vaccinated employees can return to workplaces from Jan 1; others must test negative

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1, only employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease within the past 270 days will be allowed to return to workplaces, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Oct 23).

Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to their workplaces unless they have tested negative for COVID-19. These employees will bear the costs of testing.

The tests should be administered at MOH-approved providers and must be valid for the duration that the employees are required to be at their workplaces. Negative antigen rapid test results are valid for 24 hours.

The testing requirement will also apply to employees who are pregnant or medically ineligible for vaccination, said MOH.

“Tripartite partners have agreed on special considerations that employers should grant to these groups, such as allowing work from home without affecting performance and coming to a reasonable agreement on cost-sharing of the tests,” the ministry added.

MOH considers individuals to be fully vaccinated if they have received the appropriate regimen of vaccines under the World Health Organization emergency use listing. This includes the duration post-vaccination for the vaccine to be fully effective. Their vaccination records must have been added to the ministry's systems.