22-year-old arrested for allegedly transmitting images and videos of his private parts on OnlyFans account

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 29) for allegedly transmitting obscene materials through the online content platform OnlyFans, said the police.

On Sep 4, the police received a report that the man had allegedly transmitted by electronic means "obscene materials in the form of images and videos of his private parts" via his OnlyFans account, the police said in a news release.

The account was seized by the police on Oct 11, and the man was served with an order telling him not to access the account.

He was warned at the time the order was served that a breach of the order would amount to a criminal offence, said the police.

"Despite that, the man allegedly wrote in to the OnlyFans administrators, claiming that his account was not secured, and a password reset was done," said the police.

"The man subsequently regained access to the account and allegedly continued to electronically transmit more obscene materials using the account and another secondary account."

On Nov 1, the man was served a fresh order to not access both OnlyFans accounts.

The police are conducting further investigations into possible new offences, including a further breach of the order that was served on Nov 1.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday.

If found guilty of failing to comply with the order not to access his OnlyFans account, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For allegedly transmitting obscene material electronically via the two OnlyFans accounts, he will be charged with two offences. Each offence carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine, or both.

Members of the public are reminded that it is illegal to transmit any obscene materials by electronic means, said the police.

"It is also against the law to take part in or receive profits from any business where obscene materials are transmitted by electronic means or advertise the sale of obscene materials," the police added.

"Members of the public may wish to lodge a police report if they are aware of persons engaging in such activities."