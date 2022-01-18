Is it illegal to post or view adult content on OnlyFans? What creators and subscribers can and cannot do

SINGAPORE: In December, OnlyFans creator Titus Low Kaide was charged with posting obscene material on the online platform.

The 22-year-old was accused of uploading 32 explicit photographs and 29 videos to the online platform, and of failing to comply with an order that prohibited him from accessing his OnlyFans account.

If found guilty of transmitting obscene material, Low faces a jail term of up to three months and a fine. He faces another six months’ jail if convicted of failing to comply with the order.

After Low was charged, some asked – is it illegal to upload adult content on OnlyFans? What about subscribers who access such content?

Lawyers CNA spoke to said subscribing to creators and consuming content on OnlyFans is not an offence. But making obscene content and uploading it is.

Under Section 292 of the Penal Code, it is an offence to transmit obscene material electronically in Singapore, said Ms Tania Chin, a partner at law firm Withers KhattarWong. It is also an offence under the Films Act to distribute or have an obscene film in your possession for the purposes of distributing it to others.

But what constitutes obscene material? Despite having gained popularity for the sexually explicit content available on the platform, there is a wide range of content on OnlyFans, and many celebrities have their own account.

Under Singapore law, “obscene” material includes anything that “has the tendency to deprave and corrupt the minds” of people who are likely to read, see or hear these materials, said Mr Tang Shangwei, a partner in white-collar and enforcement practice at WongPartnership LLP.

In deciding whether the material is obscene, the Singapore courts ask two questions: Who is likely to have access to view the material, and whether the material would “deprave and corrupt” them, he added.

“In general and from the viewpoint of OnlyFans' subscribers, videos, photographs and/or audio recordings that depict explicit sexual activity to arouse sexual excitement would in all likelihood be considered as ‘obscene’,” said Mr Tang.

“This is because pornography is considered as an aggravated form of obscenity.”

However, what constitutes obscene material also “changes with the times”, said criminal lawyer Adrian Wee.

“Context is everything. There are works of art hundreds of years old, which depict naked women. And no one would seriously say that that is obscene,” he told CNA.

“But the same image in a different context may well be. So what is obscene is really contextual and with reference to the societal values or norms of that day.”