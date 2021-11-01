Open Electricity Market still viable, but stronger foundation needed after retailers’ exits: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Open Electricity Market (OEM) remains beneficial for consumers and viable despite the recent exits of at least five electricity retailers, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Monday (Nov 1).

But the foundations of this initiative, which allows consumers in Singapore to choose their preferred electricity provider, will need to be strengthened as they have proven to be “insufficient” for a “severe stress test” such as the ongoing global energy crisis, Dr Tan said in response to a series of parliamentary questions filed on the issue.

In October, a string of electricity retailers – iSwitch, Ohm Energy, Best Electricity, UGS Energy and SilverCloud Energy – called it quits citing volatile market conditions. Dr Tan said these five retailers supply to about 9 per cent of all electricity consumers, including both residential households and commercial users.

Such successive departures have sent shockwaves across the country and raised questions about the move to open up Singapore’s electricity market to as many as a dozen retailers.

Dr Tan acknowledged these concerns but he said that since the launch of the OEM in end-2018, consumers have been able to “enjoy increased choice and flexibility” when buying electricity, as well as savings of up to 30 per cent off the regulated tariff for those who switched to a retailer.

To date, about 746,000 households – or about 50 per cent of all households – in Singapore have switched to buying electricity from a retailer, instead of getting power from SP Group at the quarterly-reviewed regulated tariff.

“Notwithstanding the recent exits, the OEM has benefited and continues to benefit many Singaporeans,” he told the House.

The initiative to fully liberalise the electricity retail market in Singapore also remains viable, said Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister.

Nine retailers remain at the moment and depending on the severity and duration of the energy crunch, more may choose to either exit or re-enter the market, he added.

Referring to questions about whether the Energy Market Authority (EMA) will be reviewing the number of electricity retailers, the minister said: “The answer is that there is really no magic number. There is sufficient competition in the OEM today and EMA is committed to ensuring this.”

Still, the foundations of the market will need to be strengthened.

At the moment, electricity retailers are “vetted” and have to fulfil a “stringent set of requirements” before being issued a licence. These requirements include submitting financial statements to the EMA and consistently hedging at least 50 per cent of their wholesale electricity price risk.

“On hindsight, these are necessary but for a severe stress test such as this, the measures were insufficient … Some retailers were ill-prepared to weather the storm,” said Dr Tan, adding that authorities will consider the various suggestions raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) on how to strengthen these requirements and the electricity futures market.