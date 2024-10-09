ChatGPT parent company OpenAI plans to open Singapore office this year to support regional expansion

SINGAPORE: ChatGPT parent company OpenAI on Wednesday (Oct 9) announced plans to open an office in Singapore later this year, adding that it has started building a team in the country.

Singapore will be a hub from which OpenAI will support customers and partners throughout the Asia Pacific region, and the team here will help to strengthen relationships with local and regional governments, businesses and institutions, said the company.

In its announcement at Tech Week Singapore, OpenAI said its plans reflect Singapore's "leadership position" in technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the growing demand for advanced AI tools across the Asia Pacific region.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Singapore "has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence".

Mr Altman added that the company is excited to partner with the government and the country's "thriving AI ecosystem" as it expands into the region.

OpenAI also announced a partnership with AI Singapore to make advanced AI more widely accessible across Southeast Asia.

"Through the partnership, OpenAI will provide up to US$1 million to help develop resources, including open datasets, to ensure AI models are better suited to Southeast Asia’s diverse languages and cultures."

Dr Leslie Teo, senior director of AI products at AI Singapore said: "This effort will improve the availability and quality of Southeast Asian data, and encourage further development and adoption of AI models and solutions in our region."