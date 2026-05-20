OpenAI commits S$300 million to grow Singapore's AI capabilities
The government and OpenAI will collaborate on “OpenAI for Singapore”, a joint initiative to strengthen the country’s position as a leading hub for applied, AI-native innovation.
SINGAPORE: OpenAI will commit more than S$300 million (US$234 million) to develop Singapore’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the AI firm said on Wednesday (May 20).
The commitment is part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Singapore and the ChatGPT-maker to collaborate on “OpenAI for Singapore”, a joint initiative to strengthen the country’s position as a leading hub for applied, AI-native innovation.
“This marks the first MOU between the Singapore government and OpenAI to advance applied AI innovation, build AI talent, and make AI accessible to citizens, enterprises and the public sector,” said MDDI and OpenAI in a joint press release.
At the heart of the S$300 million partnership is the Open AI Singapore Applied AI Lab, a first outside the United States.
What this means in practice is that OpenAI will grow its Singapore-based technical teams to more than 200 roles over the next few years and make the country one of its global hubs for "forward-deployed engineers", OpenAI said in a separate release.
These engineers "sit at the point where frontier research meets real-world deployment" and "work directly with companies on some of their hardest problems and unlock new sources of value".
The lab will support work aligned with Singapore’s AI missions and national priorities, particularly in areas of public services, finance, healthcare and digital infrastructure.
"As this work grows and our Singapore-based team expands, we also expect to increase our office footprint in the country over time," said OpenAI.
It added that Singapore, as OpenAI's regional hub, is a natural base for the firm to deepen technical capability, support local priorities, and help scale AI adoption across the country and the broader region.
“With AI reshaping economies, businesses and the workforce, Singapore's response has been deliberate: growing new sectors, anchoring global frontier companies here, and equipping our people with the skills to thrive in this new environment,” said Permanent Secretary for Digital Development and Information Chng Kai Fong.
“This partnership with OpenAI reflects the government’s commitment to developing Singapore’s AI capabilities, strengthening enterprise adoption of AI, and securing good jobs for Singaporeans.”
COLLABORATION WITH EDUCATION SECTOR
To build AI talent, OpenAI will collaborate with Singapore’s education sector on building programmes and research partnerships.
“These hands-on workshops under a Singapore chapter of the OpenAI Academy, our online training platform, as well as Codex for Teachers hackathons, help ensure AI is developed in a teacher-led, responsible and equitable way,” said OpenAI and MDDI.
OpenAI will also continue collaborating with IMDA and AI Singapore (AISG) under the AIxTech programme to build AI fluency among tech professionals.
This includes providing access to OpenAI's Codex to enable hands-on training with AI tools, augmenting online exercises in AIxTech with optional modules, and participating in community efforts such as contributing e-resources and leading expert-led sessions on their AI stack.
OpenAI will also launch a forward-deployed engineer programme in Singapore to train mid-career software engineers in building real-world AI systems, helping develop a pipeline of specialised AI deployment talent.
“We’re excited to partner with Singapore as it builds on its position as a global leader in AI,” said OpenAI chief revenue officer Denise Dresser.
“Singapore has strong technical talent, trusted institutions, and a clear ambition to use AI to drive long-term growth and improve people’s lives.
“Through OpenAI for Singapore, we want to help more organisations put frontier AI to work, develop local talent, and expand access to the benefits of AI.”
AI FOR ALL
In his May Day Rally earlier this month, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the authorities will take deliberate steps to ensure the benefits of AI are shared broadly, as the technology reshapes industries and transforms the Singapore economy.
“The government will provide the tools, the pathways, and the support. But we also need Singaporeans to step forward. Do not let anxiety or uncertainty hold you back from learning and using AI,” Mr Wong said.
“AI is here to stay. So, embrace it, learn it, use it and master it.”
In his Budget speech earlier this year, Mr Wong announced that Singaporeans who take up selected AI training courses will receive six months of free access to premium AI tools.
MDDI and OpenAI said on Wednesday that through their partnership, Singaporeans, businesses, and startups will gain greater access to AI tools and expertise.
Other initiatives include “citizen-centric AI applications to improve and transform how citizens interact with public services, AI accelerator programmes offering technical consultancy and support for local and international startups, and workshops for micro-entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises,” said MDDI and OpenAI.
“Localised content will also be developed for SkillsFuture programmes to support broad-based AI capability development across the population.”