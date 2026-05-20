OpenAI commits S$300 million to grow Singapore's AI capabilities

SINGAPORE: OpenAI will commit more than S$300 million (US$234 million) to develop Singapore’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the AI firm said on Wednesday (May 20).

The commitment is part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Singapore and the ChatGPT-maker to collaborate on “OpenAI for Singapore”, a joint initiative to strengthen the country’s position as a leading hub for applied, AI-native innovation.

“This marks the first MOU between the Singapore government and OpenAI to advance applied AI innovation, build AI talent, and make AI accessible to citizens, enterprises and the public sector,” said MDDI and OpenAI in a joint press release.

At the heart of the S$300 million partnership is the Open AI Singapore Applied AI Lab, a first outside the United States.

What this means in practice is that OpenAI will grow its Singapore-based technical teams to more than 200 roles over the next few years and make the country one of its global hubs for "forward-deployed engineers", OpenAI said in a separate release.

These engineers "sit at the point where frontier research meets real-world deployment" and "work directly with companies on some of their hardest problems and unlock new sources of value".

The lab will support work aligned with Singapore’s AI missions and national priorities, particularly in areas of public services, finance, healthcare and digital infrastructure.

"As this work grows and our Singapore-based team expands, we also expect to increase our office footprint in the country over time," said OpenAI.

It added that Singapore, as OpenAI's regional hub, is a natural base for the firm to deepen technical capability, support local priorities, and help scale AI adoption across the country and the broader region.

“With AI reshaping economies, businesses and the workforce, Singapore's response has been deliberate: growing new sectors, anchoring global frontier companies here, and equipping our people with the skills to thrive in this new environment,” said Permanent Secretary for Digital Development and Information Chng Kai Fong.

“This partnership with OpenAI reflects the government’s commitment to developing Singapore’s AI capabilities, strengthening enterprise adoption of AI, and securing good jobs for Singaporeans.”