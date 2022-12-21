Optimistic outlook for Singapore’s construction sector; full recovery to take at least a year: Industry players

SINGAPORE: Optimism is building up in Singapore's construction industry, as it overcomes cost and labour issues brought about by recent global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The sector has struggled to meet both demands and deadlines, in the face of a one-two punch from higher material costs and a persistent manpower crunch.

Now, firms are slowly catching up. A drop in metal prices has given them some breathing space, but they still have to contend with a labour shortage that has affected their productivity.