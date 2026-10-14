Singapore keeping options open on haze prosecution against companies as it collects, reviews data: Grace Fu
Singapore's hourly PM2.5 reading hit its highest level since 2015 on Wednesday, as worsening haze prompted sports facility closures and other precautionary measures.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is keeping its options open on taking action under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act as it collects and reviews data on the ongoing haze situation, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday (Oct 14).
Speaking to reporters at a mask collection event at Yuhua Community Club on Wednesday night, Ms Fu said Singapore would give "due consideration" to the data.
The Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, which came into force in September 2014, allows authorities to take legal action against companies responsible for causing or contributing to haze pollution in Singapore, even if their activities take place overseas.
Ms Fu also expressed hope that Indonesia would be able to bring the fires under control despite challenging weather conditions.
"It's a very difficult year because of El Nino. The weather has been very dry, and we know that the issues are very complex. We wish them well, and we stand ready to assist them where we can," she said.
The minister added that Singapore looked forward to discussing the issue with its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) counterparts at the regional level.
On Singapore's offer to help Indonesia fight the forest fires, Ms Fu said there has been no update so far.
"Our offer to help remains there, and we're very happy to discuss with our counterparts if they so wish," she added.
When asked what assistance Singapore could provide, she said: "We offer very general assistance in any form that they think is suitable and is needed. We want our assistance to be relevant, so we have basically made an open offer for assistance."
On Indonesia's aim of extinguishing the fires within a month, Ms Fu said Singapore hoped it would succeed.
"We sincerely hope that that will be the case. And as I said, it's a difficult task given the current climate conditions. But we wish that they are able to achieve their objective," added the minister.
Singapore's air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday, with the hourly PM2.5 reading in the west reaching 288 at 3pm – the highest recorded in Singapore since 2015.
Hourly PM2.5 readings were also in the high range in the south, east and central regions, while the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range across Singapore as of 3pm.
The worsening conditions prompted Sport Singapore to temporarily close all outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at ActiveSG sport centres in the west, while SAFRA Toa Payoh has suspended outdoor activities and closed its swimming pool.
The government also began the phased distribution of N95 masks on Wednesday after PM2.5 levels reached the very high range.
The masks are available progressively at designated collection points. Air-conditioned rooms at community clubs and selected Residents' Committee and Residents' Network centres have also been set up as haze shelters.
When asked for an update on the distribution exercise, Ms Fu said the government was working with different sectors, including contractors who will bring vending machines to different parts of Singapore.
"We are using all our distribution points as effectively as we can," she said.
"Of course, the machines will have to take some time to reach the entire island. So we urge patience on the part of Singaporeans, and we will as quickly as possible bring all the masks to every part of the country."