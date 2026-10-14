Singapore keeping options open on haze prosecution against companies as it collects, reviews data: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Singapore is keeping its options open on taking action under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act as it collects and reviews data on the ongoing haze situation, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Speaking to reporters at a mask collection event at Yuhua Community Club on Wednesday night, Ms Fu said Singapore would give "due consideration" to the data.

She also expressed hope that Indonesia would be able to bring the fires under control despite challenging weather conditions.

"It's a very difficult year because of El Nino. The weather has been very dry, and we know that the issues are very complex. We wish them well, and we stand ready to assist them where we can," she said.

Ms Fu added that Singapore looked forward to discussing the issue with its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) counterparts at the regional level.