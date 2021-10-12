Check your mouths regularly, doctors urge, as oral cancer patients get younger

SINGAPORE: Mr Jesse Pangelinan saw a “perfect red circle” on his left inner cheek one day in August last year when he was brushing his teeth.

He suspected it could be a sign of oral cancer. But instead of seeing a doctor, he decided to self-medicate.

The ulcer, which was indeed a sign of oral cancer, eventually grew so big that surgery to remove it has left him without parts of his lip and his cheek.

At the time, the 32-year-old was apart from his wife who was in Singapore and hid the problem from her. Mr Pangelinan was in the Northern Mariana Islands, a part of the United States where he would travel frequently to for his job as a lecturer in a community college.

In January this year, when the Singapore permanent resident was still in the Marianas where he was born, he went for a free oral cancer screening and a biopsy confirmed that he had the disease. Oral cancer is common there as betel nut leaf chewing – one of the risk factors for the illness – is prevalent there, said Mr Pangelinan who had the habit growing up.

It became harder for Mr Pangelinan to hide the problem – the tumour had grown so large that it could be seen when he was talking.

“Whenever I talk, you can start to see like it was kind of growing already. You can see there’s something in my mouth,” he said.

Although she could not see him physically, his wife, a Singaporean, noticed the growth over a video call.

“My mouth was already starting to droop because the tumour had already grown … My wife thought I had a stroke,” he said.

He could not fully close his mouth and was “constantly drooling”.

“I always had to have something with me to wipe up the pus, and it was bleeding too … it was so nasty,” he said.

Mr Pangelinan came to Singapore in February this year to seek treatment at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS). By then, his disease had reached an advanced stage – the growth had pierced the skin of his face and was protruding out of it.