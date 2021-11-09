Orange Ballroom, wedding organiser to be charged with allowing 235 guests to attend a wedding

SINGAPORE: Orange Ballroom and a wedding organiser will be charged on Wednesday (Nov 10) with breaching COVID-19 restrictions after it allegedly hosted a wedding with 235 guests on Jan 30, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

Orange Ballroom is accused of failing to ensure that the maximum number of attendees for the entire event did not exceed 100 people – one of the safe management measures for marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions at that time.

It allegedly permitted more than 50 people to attend each of the three wedding receptions organised that day, and also allowed 18 people to attend multiple receptions.

Wedding organiser Osman Arrifin will also be charged with two offences.

The first charge is for failing to take "all reasonable steps" to ensure that any wedding guest who is allocated an attendance time does not attend the wedding at a different time. He allegedly permitted 18 guests to attend more than one wedding reception, said the authority.

He also faces a charge of failing to ensure that the number of wedding guests did not exceed the maximum permissible group size of 100, by allegedly allowing 235 attendees at one wedding.

"The Government takes a serious view of such violations," said SLA.

An offence under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 carries a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders face double the maximum penalties.