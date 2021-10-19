Orchard Road hopes for ‘a return to normalcy’ with annual Christmas light-up

SINGAPORE: The annual Christmas light-up along Orchard Road will return on Nov 13 with both physical and virtual elements, as businesses along Singapore’s prime shopping belt hope for “a return to normalcy”.

For seven weeks until Jan 2, Orchard Road will be lit up by glittering arches of lights adorned with floral designs, while featuring an array of “immersive attractions”, said the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) on Tuesday (Oct 19).

For the first time, the side wall of Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into a “a wall of wonder”.

From Nov 1 to Jan 2, a 10-minute, three-dimensional (3D) projection mapping show will come on every night between 8pm and 10.30pm. Visitors can download a mobile app called PopAR to enhance their viewing experience with immersive augmented reality effects.

In addition, the digital wall will feature a special countdown segment on the eve of Christmas and New Year’s Day, including augmented reality fireworks at midnight.