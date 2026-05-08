New pop-up spaces, hotel concepts to be rolled out in Orchard Road as part of rejuvenation efforts
STB chief executive Melissa Ow announced that four heritage bungalows in Tanglin have been rezoned for hotel use.
SINGAPORE: From pop-up spaces to building facade enhancements and night markets, more initiatives will be rolled out in Orchard Road this year and in 2027 to revitalise the shopping street.
These plans demonstrate a “sustained commitment” to refresh Orchard Road, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Friday (May 8).
Speaking at the Tourism Industry Conference at the Resorts World Convention Centre, STB chief executive Melissa Ow said that in Tanglin, four heritage bungalows have been rezoned for hotel use. The bungalows are set within 1.9 hectares of land in Seton Close.
“The site presents an opportunity to develop a unique, low-density hospitality concept,” she said.
At the same conference, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan, which first began in 2019, is "well underway".
"We envision Orchard Road to be an iconic lifestyle destination for all – enlivened by vibrant activations, concepts and experiences set within a city garden," said Ms Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.
To this end, a new Orchard Road Rejuvenation Initiative will be launched in the middle of 2026, she said.
Stakeholders will be invited to develop pilot events or experiences in three areas: building facade enhancements such as digital display boards and interactive building surfaces, experiential concepts and artwork installations in common gathering spaces, and night-time initiatives like illumination projections and night markets.
Mall operators, hotel operators, event organisers and associations may participate, and the programme will last for two years. Shortlisted proposals may receive funding support.
Ms Fu gave the example of Ion Orchard's three-dimensional facade screen display, which she said "offers a taste of what is possible".
"I encourage Orchard Road stakeholders to come forward with bold and innovative proposals," she added.
POP-UP SPACES
Earlier this year, STB also said it would launch a tender for 37 Emerald Hill, the former site for Singapore Chinese Girls' School, for a mixed-use development comprising hotel and lifestyle concepts.
STB will launch another tender this month for the design, build and management of up to three pop-up spaces between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City.
The spaces will be available for rent to local and foreign brands, with a rental period of between one and six months. The first round of pop-ups is expected to open by the end of this year, and the spaces can continue running until the end of 2028.
STB will work with appointed managing agents to identify and curate the rotation of brands, which could include brands that are new to Singapore.
Some brands may try out new concepts or offer limited-time experiences in the pop-up spaces, while others may offer differentiated retail or food and beverage experiences.
PRECINCT MARKERS, ORCHARD ROAD BENCHES
To showcase Orchard Road’s unique identity and increase appeal along the street, new precinct markers will be added, said Ms Ow.
STB said the markers will guide visitor exploration and encourage engagement. There will be four physical markers featuring local poetry and three road markers along Tanglin, Orchard, Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut.
Eight winning designs for benches from the Orchard Road Bench Design Competition will also be installed.
Years-long plan to rejuvenate Orchard Road
Singapore’s multi-agency effort to rejuvenate Orchard Road first began in 2019.
Former Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing launched the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Exhibition, raising ideas such as connecting Tanglin to Botanic Gardens, making Somerset a place to test out new ideas and offering new shopping experiences.
Other plans were mooted along the way, but not all have come to fruition.
In 2022, media reports said that a 500m stretch between Buyong Road and Handy Road would be pedestrianised.
As of January this year, the Ministry of National Development said the plan is in its design phase, and the completion timeline will be announced when ready.
An action sports facility announced that year, however, did open in Somerset in 2023.
2023 also saw the announcement of the Grange Road Events Venue, for which construction is ongoing.
Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in 2023 that substantial progress had been made, with new and signature events held along Orchard Road and unveiling of hotels such as Pan Pacific Orchard and Grand Hyatt Singapore.
He also brought up plans to redesign Istana Park that were mentioned in 2019, and the expansion of Temasek Shophouse, which opened last year.
In the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan 2025, the Istana Park plan was brought up again, along with an elevated pedestrian linkway between Dhoby Ghaut Green and Fort Canning Park.
UPCOMING DEVELOPMENTS
Several previously announced Orchard Road developments are still under construction.
NoMad hotel by Hilton, a 19-storey hotel, is scheduled to open by the end of 2026.
Construction to create four interconnected zones on the Somerset Belt is expected to be completed from the end of 2027. There will be a zone each for community gathering, youth creativity and innovation, active urban sports and quiet reflection and connection.
Tanglin Shopping Centre is being redeveloped into a mixed-use development comprising retail, office, wellness and cultural uses.
The Istana Park will be three times its current size after it is expanded, and will have features including a nature play garden, an open lawn and an activity promenade to hold events.
The Grange Road Events Venue, a 3,000-person capacity space, also remains under construction. The indoor events venue will feature a terrace, an “activation walkway” and a restaurant.
When open, it will host live music concerts and other events.