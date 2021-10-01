Orchard Towers death: Last man accused of murder gets fresh charges, including disfiguring man

SINGAPORE: The last person facing a charge of murder in a brawl at Orchard Towers more than two years ago received 10 new charges on Friday (Oct 1), including two linked to the fatal incident.

Tan Sen Yang, 30, is now accused of permanently disfiguring a man's face with a karambit knife on the morning of Jul 2, 2019, minutes before he allegedly murdered 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

His second fresh charge linked to the Orchard Towers brawl is for waving the same knife and cutting the index finger of a man at the entrance of Naughty Girl Club that morning.

Tan was charged with murdering Mr Satheesh in July 2019, and was originally accused of doing so with six other co-accused. The six later had their murder charges reduced to various offences.

Tan was handed 10 new charges on Friday, including: Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means, voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, causing hurt by a rash act, criminal intimidation and mischief.

The other eight charges that are not linked to the Orchard Towers fatal brawl are mostly violence-related offences, including: Assault at St James Power Station in February 2017, a cleaver attack at Orchard Towers in March 2017, a stabbing at a Sengkang void deck in August 2016 and assault at a driving centre in November 2015.

The day before Mr Satheesh's death, Tan allegedly punched a parking enforcement officer at Nassim Road and toppled his motorcycle.

The prosecutor told the court that Tan has a pending pre-trial conference in the High Court.