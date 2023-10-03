Last suspect in Orchard Towers fatal fight goes on trial for murder

SINGAPORE: Tan Sen Yang, the last remaining suspect in the 2019 killing of a man at Orchard Towers, went on trial for the capital charge of murder on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Seven people, including Tan, were initially charged with murder with common intention after Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, died following a fight at Orchard Towers on Jul 2, 2019.

Six of the suspects – Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing, Ang Da Yuan, Loo Boon Chong, Tan Hong Sheng and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen – later had their charges reduced. All have been convicted and sentenced.

Tan, now 32, is the last to have his case dealt with in court and the only one facing the murder charge. If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment.

He claimed trial on Tuesday, and is represented by a team of lawyers comprising Mr Teo Choo Kee, Mr Subir Singh Grewal and Mr Nichol Yeo.

Mr Satheesh died of a stab wound to the neck on the morning of Jul 2, 2019. He collapsed to the ground and was pronounced dead in hospital.

His killing attracted public attention, especially after the downgrading of charges for several suspects. The Attorney-General's Chambers had to refute online comments about preferential treatment because of their race.

The law and order situation at Orchard Towers also came under scrutiny. Nightlife outlets in the building have since stopped operations after the police said they would not grant or renew their public entertainment licences beyond July this year.

On Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Hay Hung Chun said the prosecution would prove that Tan inflicted a stab wound to Mr Satheesh's neck, and that his actions were not accidental or unintended.

Prosecutors will introduce evidence from 47 witnesses to make their case over the trial, spanning about two weeks. All six of Tan's co-accused are expected to testify.

Tan also faces two other charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and causing hurt by an act that endangers another's life or personal safety. These have been stood down during the trial.

He appeared in court with his head shaved and wearing a prison jumpsuit. He smiled at his legal team, followed proceedings attentively and answered questions from Justice Aedit Abdullah when asked.

Tan's father also attended the hearing.