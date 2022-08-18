'It came as a shock': Orchard Towers nightclubs, bars worried for their future after non-renewal of licences

SINGAPORE: Nightclubs and bar operators said they were not the only ones to blame for Orchard Towers’ seedy reputation, and expressed shock and worry about the authorities’ decision not to renew their licences.

The operators were notified last month that all public entertainment licences for businesses at Orchard Towers would not be renewed. This was part of the Government's "continued efforts to manage the law and order situation and disamenities" at the building, the notice from the police said.

“We were very enthusiastic we could finally come back, make a living and clear off all our debts … Everything was okay and business was very good,” a nightclub owner and tenant who declined to be named told CNA on Monday (Aug 15).

“All of a sudden, we saw this letter. It came as a shock ... How am I going to pay my debts now? What is going to happen to all my rental deposits … What is going to happen to my new lease agreement with the landlord? It’s a binding agreement."

Nightlife businesses like those at Orchard Towers were only allowed to reopen in April this year after a two-year closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Another nightclub operator, who has been at Orchard Towers for more than two decades, said they had spent money upgrading equipment and signed leases on apartments to house some performers.

“There are a lot of repercussions … many, many problems that come in. I think it’s too overwhelming. We cannot handle (this),” said the operator, who is similarly renting the space.

CONCERNS OVER PUBLIC SAFETY, VICE ACTIVITIES: POLICE

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the law and order situation at Orchard Towers “remains of concern” and has not improved over the years.

“There has been a consistently high volume of and strong feedback from nearby residents and neighbouring developments on concerns over public safety, vice activities and nuisance contributed by the presence of nightclubs and bars at Orchard Towers,” it said.

To address these concerns, the police said they will not grant new public entertainment licences for Orchard Towers businesses. Licences for existing outlets will not be renewed beyond May 31 next year.