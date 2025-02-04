From vice to virtue: Orchard Towers targets full tenancy with retail outlets and church

SINGAPORE: More than a few eyebrows were raised when news emerged in late January of a church buying up real estate in one of Singapore's most storied malls.

The eye-popping sum of S$54 million (US$40 million) aside, Cornerstone Church's recent purchase of more than 19,000 sq ft of shop space drew attention due to the history of Orchard Towers.

Once known for its less-than-salubrious nightlife, the mall is now halfway through a makeover aimed at transforming its image.

BUSTLING LUNCHTIME SPOT

The dim corridors of yesteryear are now brightly lit with newly installed ceiling lights. Numerous food outlets stand where bars and clubs used to operate. The mall has become a popular lunchtime spot, with diners drawn to the lower prices compared to other establishments in Orchard Road, the city's shopping district.

One florist who moved in from another part of Orchard told CNA he is paying about 20 per cent less in rent.

"I saw some potential in this place because I saw different vibes," said Mr Valen Chia, who runs Valen Fleur.

"Don't think of Orchard Towers as what you thought before. Give it a chance," he pleaded.