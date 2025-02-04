From vice to virtue: Orchard Towers targets full tenancy with retail outlets and church
The mall, known for its sleazy past, is now 80 per cent occupied and is halfway through a makeover aimed at transforming its image.
SINGAPORE: More than a few eyebrows were raised when news emerged in late January of a church buying up real estate in one of Singapore's most storied malls.
The eye-popping sum of S$54 million (US$40 million) aside, Cornerstone Church's recent purchase of more than 19,000 sq ft of shop space drew attention due to the history of Orchard Towers.
Once known for its less-than-salubrious nightlife, the mall is now halfway through a makeover aimed at transforming its image.
BUSTLING LUNCHTIME SPOT
The dim corridors of yesteryear are now brightly lit with newly installed ceiling lights. Numerous food outlets stand where bars and clubs used to operate. The mall has become a popular lunchtime spot, with diners drawn to the lower prices compared to other establishments in Orchard Road, the city's shopping district.
One florist who moved in from another part of Orchard told CNA he is paying about 20 per cent less in rent.
"I saw some potential in this place because I saw different vibes," said Mr Valen Chia, who runs Valen Fleur.
"Don't think of Orchard Towers as what you thought before. Give it a chance," he pleaded.
The mall is now 80 per cent occupied and management is targeting full tenancy in the next six months.
While empty shops, plastered with "For Rent" signs, are a stark reminder of the task ahead, one shop owner is optimistic about Orchard Towers springing back to life.
"You can see there's still quite an empty space," conceded Mr Jeffrey Yeo, a partner of The Attic Place, a shop that sells secondhand luxury bags. But he has noticed an increase in mall traffic, especially in the wellness space, pointing to gym-goers and yoga patrons.
UNSAVOURY PAST
In 2022, the police stopped granting or renewing public entertainment licences for businesses in Orchard Towers beyond May 2023, effectively shutting down the nightspots that gave the mall its reputation.
High-profile fights, some resulting in deaths, likely contributed to the clampdown, but even today, elements of the mall's sleazy past continue to dog the building.
While indoor vice activities have dwindled, the scene outside tells a different story.
Security camera footage from just days ago captures scantily clad women approaching men outside Orchard Towers, a scene reminiscent of a not-so-distant past when such transactions were routine.
Even today, the building management regularly receives complaints about alleged streetwalkers touting sexual services.
"It really affects the change that we are going through," said Mr Stevenson Goh, a representative of Orchard Towers' building management.
Approaching the police is the only recourse, said Mr Goh, as such activities take place in public spaces outside the building. The police told CNA they are looking into the matter, adding that they will take appropriate action against any illegal activities.
"STRONGHOLD OF THE ENEMY"
Cornerstone, the church that acquired two adjacent properties in Orchard Towers, has couched the transformation of the mall in religious terms.
In a note to his congregation explaining the church's decision, Senior Pastor Yang Tuck Yoong acknowledged the building's seedy past, directly referencing its notorious nickname, "The Four Floors of Whores".
"Once a stronghold of the enemy, (the two properties are) now being claimed by the people of God," Mr Yang, who is one of the church founders, wrote.
In the meantime, efforts are underway to improve the building's facade.
While faith seeks to reclaim Orchard Towers from its past, a fresh coat of paint and new cladding aim to do the same - one wall at a time.