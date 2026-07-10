Singapore rolls out initiatives, including orientation programme, to better integrate new foreign professionals

SINGAPORE: A series of initiatives, including an orientation programme for new employment pass holders, has been rolled out to strengthen the integration of foreign professionals into Singapore's workplaces and communities.

The Alliance for Action on the Integration of Foreign Professionals (AfA-IFP) released its report on Friday (Jul 10), listing five ways to help new foreign professionals better understand the living and working norms in Singapore.

They also aim to support firms to effectively implement inclusive local-foreigner integration practices at the workplace.

One of these initiatives is the orientation programme titled EP Journey, which was created to give employment pass (EP) holders a "baseline understanding of Singapore's norms, values and practical day-to-day expectations".

A six-month pilot of this programme for selected new EP holders started in May.

The Ministry of Community, Culture and Youth (MCCY) aims to reach 600 EP holders over the pilot, before progressively scaling up the initiative to all new EP holders, it said in a joint media factsheet with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).

An employment pass allows foreign professionals, managers, executives and technicians to work in Singapore. They need to earn at least S$5,600 (US$4,340) a month.

Other recommendations in the report include a Trade Associations and Chambers (TAC) led orientation day for foreign professionals, an integration playbook and workshops to help firms that want to build inclusive workplaces, as well as a cultural sensitivity training course by SBF Business Institute.

A central repository of resources to give firms and foreign professionals greater access to workplace and community integration resources is also one of the initiatives.