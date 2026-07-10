Singapore rolls out initiatives, including orientation programme, to better integrate new foreign professionals
The orientation programme aims to give new employment pass holders a "baseline understanding of Singapore's norms, values and practical day-to-day expectations".
SINGAPORE: A series of initiatives, including an orientation programme for new employment pass holders, has been rolled out to strengthen the integration of foreign professionals into Singapore's workplaces and communities.
The Alliance for Action on the Integration of Foreign Professionals (AfA-IFP) released its report on Friday (Jul 10), listing five ways to help new foreign professionals better understand the living and working norms in Singapore.
They also aim to support firms to effectively implement inclusive local-foreigner integration practices at the workplace.
One of these initiatives is the orientation programme titled EP Journey, which was created to give employment pass (EP) holders a "baseline understanding of Singapore's norms, values and practical day-to-day expectations".
A six-month pilot of this programme for selected new EP holders started in May.
The Ministry of Community, Culture and Youth (MCCY) aims to reach 600 EP holders over the pilot, before progressively scaling up the initiative to all new EP holders, it said in a joint media factsheet with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).
An employment pass allows foreign professionals, managers, executives and technicians to work in Singapore. They need to earn at least S$5,600 (US$4,340) a month.
Other recommendations in the report include a Trade Associations and Chambers (TAC) led orientation day for foreign professionals, an integration playbook and workshops to help firms that want to build inclusive workplaces, as well as a cultural sensitivity training course by SBF Business Institute.
A central repository of resources to give firms and foreign professionals greater access to workplace and community integration resources is also one of the initiatives.
The AfA-IFP, which aims to strengthen the integration of foreign professionals into Singapore’s workplaces and communities, was convened by MCCY, SBF and SNEF last year.
AfAs are partnerships that bring together the people, private and public sectors to create and implement solutions to issues.
The public-private body is co-chaired by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash, as well as SNEF honorary treasurer and SBF deputy honorary treasurer Marcus Lam.
In his opening remarks at an inaugural orientation day for EP holders who are tech professionals, Mr Dinesh said that amid the changing global landscape, the government is committed to continuing its multicultural journey.
“I think all of you will agree with me that if you look around at what's happening across the world, you can't help but feel that there is movement away from multiculturalism, a bit more nativism, us versus them, and so forth,” he said.
Authorities will make sure that whoever arrives in Singapore, either as new citizens or people who are working here, will feel welcome.
"Through a series of engagements with diverse participants, the AfA-IFP gathered insights on how the integration of foreign professionals could be strengthened," said MCCY, SBF and SNEF.
"Participants represented a broad range of organisations and professionals across different firm sizes, seniority levels, roles and backgrounds, ensuring that the initiatives were informed by diverse workplace experiences and perspectives."
During the engagements, employers acknowledged the importance of fostering inclusive workplace practices but noted varying levels of readiness and capability to do so. The TACs also saw opportunities to better support member firms, especially smaller ones.
Local employees highlighted the importance of respecting and adapting to local customs and social norms, while foreign professionals welcomed early practical support to help them better integrate with their colleagues and the local community.
"AfA-IFP members recognised that while some firms implemented inclusive workplace practices, there was a need to scale and systematise them across the entire corporate landscape," said MCCY, SBF and SNEF.
As of June, more than 50 firms have taken part in the AfA-IFP pilot initiatives, with involvement from their HR practitioners, team leaders and EP holders.
"MCCY, SBF and SNEF will continue working with implementation partners such as the Institute of Policy Studies, as well as other industry partners such as the TACs to encourage the adoption of these initiatives across workplaces," they said.
Mr Lam added: “Workplaces are where many Singaporeans and foreign professionals form their first and most meaningful connections, making firms and team leaders important partners in integration efforts.
“Our engagements highlighted that deliberate efforts by employers, local employees, and foreign professionals were needed to create an enabling environment where people from different backgrounds can connect and thrive together.”