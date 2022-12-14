‘Bone attacks’: Osteoporosis groups call for more awareness, better management of chronic disease

“People just don't think that osteoporosis is a serious disease and osteoporosis, unfortunately, is what we call a silent disease. You don't even sometimes know you have osteoporosis until you have a fracture,” she said.

Stressing the seriousness of the disease, Dr Philippe Halbout, chief executive of the International Osteoporosis Foundation, said that in countries with access to healthcare, one in four patients suffering from a hip fracture die within a year.

Of the three remaining patients, two will require life assistance for their daily activities, he said. He added that one in three women and one in five men aged over 50, will suffer from at least one osteoporotic fracture.

“Clearly, this is a huge burden that we are facing,” said Dr Halbout, who is also executive committee member of APCO.

Both experts were speaking to CNA’s Singapore Tonight last Friday (Dec 9), ahead of an APCO scientific summit.

SITUATION IN ASIA PACIFIC

While the global population is generally ageing, the trend is especially stark in Asia Pacific, said Dr Halbout.

By 2050, one in four people in the region will be aged 60 and above, he noted.

"Within the same time frame, we're going to observe a huge number of hip fractures occurring worldwide, between 4.5 to 6.3 million fractures," said Dr Halbout.

Half of them are going to happen in the Asia Pacific, including Singapore, he added.

"If nothing is done, we're not going to have to manage a big challenge. We are going to face a real crisis," he cautioned.

LACK OF PRIORITY, CONNECTION

Despite the sobering statistics, Dr Halbout said 80 per cent of patients who get admitted to the hospital with a fracture leave without a diagnosis of osteoporosis.

There are many reasons for this, “but one of them is definitely the lack of prioritisation from all the stakeholders, including the healthcare professionals”, said Dr Halbout.

Another factor is the lack of connection between specialised departments in a hospital, he added. While orthopaedic doctors do an “incredible job” of fixing the fracture, other specialists like rheumatologists, geriatricians and nutritionists are not involved, noted Dr Halbout.

In a bid to reduce the risk of patients sustaining further fractures, the community is implementing a “fracture liaison service”, he said.