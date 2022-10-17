Otter family that established home in Seletar estate transferred out after earlier reports of intrusion

SINGAPORE: A group of otters that made their home in a residential area in Seletar was transferred out last week and relocated to a place where they could access their natural food sources.

The transfer comes after media reports earlier this year stated that a group of otters in Seletar had entered a private home and killed more than 50 fish in a pond.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said on Monday (Oct 17) that it is closely monitoring otters in residential areas.

Otters that establish homes - known as holts - in residential estates where they are unable to access their natural food sources will be transferred to areas where they can do so, NParks outlined in a media factsheet.

Singapore has seen a growing otter population and increasing encounters between humans and smooth-coated otters in recent years.

There are currently about 170 otters in about 17 families with several groups such as the Bishan, Marina and Zouk families being more prominent.

Over the years, otters have been spotted crossing roads in the central business district as well as eating pet fish at condominiums and other private estates.

Last year, a man was reportedly attacked by otters and sustained more than 20 wounds during a trip to the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

According to figures from NParks, there were 208 instances of feedback relating to otters in 2020, and 305 in 2021. Majority of the feedback was related to otter sightings.

