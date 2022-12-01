Outdoor education operators gear up for return of high-element activities for students

SINGAPORE: Some outdoor education operators are exploring the use of new equipment and technology such as body cameras to take safety up a notch, as they gear up for the return of high-element activities for students after a two-year hiatus.

Such activities have been suspended since February last year, after a 15-year-old student died following an incident at a camp programme in SAFRA Yishun.

Outdoor education operator InnoTrek co-founder Mike Lim said his firm is revisiting the idea of using body cameras that it had initially tested, to see how these can be extra pairs of eyes to look out for safety gaps.

“We need to have a few more pilot projects to see how these body cameras can come in handy to assist us in our operations,” he added.

On Monday (Nov 28), the Ministry of Education (MOE) gave schools the green light to progressively resume outdoor activities involving high elements from Feb 1.

The ministry said it has completed an internal review to improve the safe delivery of such activities.

Mr Lim, who has been guiding students to overcome their fears through such activities, said: “All the schools and kids that we spoke to, or even parents and teachers, are very excited, because high-elements bring out a lot of different learning points and are good tools for character development.”