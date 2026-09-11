New OBS Coney Island campus officially opens, features wheelchair-accessible high adventure elements

SINGAPORE: The new Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) Coney Island campus, which features wheelchair-accessible high adventure elements, officially opened on Friday (Sep 11).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that while Singapore has "changed dramatically" since OBS was set up in 1967, the need to build character has not diminished.

"If anything, it has become even more important," he said.

"We know we cannot shield young people from every setback or difficulty. But we must continue to equip them with the capabilities and the ability to face adversity with confidence and grit. And that is exactly what OBS is designed to do."

Also in attendance on Friday were Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan.