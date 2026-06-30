Over 1 million HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in July

SINGAPORE: More than 1 million Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in July, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Jun 30).

The rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households.

The rebates in July will be the second quarterly disbursement for the scheme for the 2026 financial year. The first tranche was distributed in April, with the next disbursement due in October.