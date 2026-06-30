Over 1 million HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in July
The U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges rebates in July are part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme.
SINGAPORE: More than 1 million Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in July, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Jun 30).
The rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households.
The rebates in July will be the second quarterly disbursement for the scheme for the 2026 financial year. The first tranche was distributed in April, with the next disbursement due in October.
Eligible households will receive up to S$190 (US$147) worth of GSTV–U-Save rebates and receive up to one month of S&CC rebates next month, depending on their HDB flat type, said MOF.
In total, eligible households will receive up to S$570 of U-Save rebates and receive up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates this financial year.
"No further action is required by the eligible households," said MOF.
"The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households' utilities accounts with SP Services and S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts with their respective town councils."