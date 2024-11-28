Ministers among more than 100 Singapore public servants sent extortion notes with 'compromising' deepfake images

SINGAPORE: Over 100 Singapore government staff across more than 30 government agencies have received extortionary emails since Tuesday (Nov 26), with some ministers also affected, said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on Thursday.

The emails were sent to political office holders, public officers and agencies' mailboxes, demanding 50,000 USDT (US$50,000) in return for not publishing the compromising videos.

The emails contained an image purporting to be a screenshot from the video in question, with manipulated images of the government staff's faces clearly identifiable in the image, said MDDI.

All the emails' contents and images were the same, with the only difference being the faces of the political office holder or public officer in the image. The images appear to have been from open sources such as LinkedIn, added MDDI.

The ministers affected include Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat, as well as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

MDDI noted that members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council had also received similar emails on Nov 23.

"The Government takes a zero-tolerance stance towards the use of deepfakes for extortion or harassment purposes. The public officers who have received similar emails have been advised to report them to the police immediately," said MDDI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said some staff from Singapore's public healthcare institutions have received extortionary emails containing fake obscene images of themselves.

The doctored images contained superimposed publicly sourced pictures of the victims' faces on obscene screenshots of a man and a woman "purportedly in an intimate and compromising situation", said MOH.

MOH said it was alerted on Tuesday to the incident.

"The emails were sent from multiple email addresses and threatened to expose the images unless a ransom was paid," said the ministry.

"All affected individuals have been advised to file reports with the police. No monetary loss has been reported from the affected individuals."

MOH has alerted all its public healthcare institutions, statutory boards and staff to report similar extortionary emails to the police if they receive them.

"MOH and our healthcare clusters adopt a zero-tolerance stance against any form of staff harassment and abuse, and strongly condemn this malicious act against our healthcare workers and their families," added the ministry.

In a separate news release on Wednesday, the police said there had been recent cases of extortionary emails, with the images manipulated in a similar way.

The police received more than 20 such reports in end-November, including reports from public healthcare workers.

The emails warned of "threatening consequences" unless the victims transferred 50,000 USDT to a cryptocurrency e-wallet account provided in the email.

"Based on the current cases, the emails would be sent to the victims’ work email addresses," the police added.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the information of the victims, such as photographs and work email addresses, were believed to be obtained from publicly available online sources."

Police investigations are ongoing.