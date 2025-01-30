Singaporeans in Ghana celebrate Chinese New Year with a taste of home

ACCRA, Ghana: For many Singaporeans abroad, Chinese New Year is a time to get creative in keeping traditions alive.

It is easier in cities with large Singaporean communities, but less so in others.

Mr Scott Law and Ms Jean Ng are two Singaporeans making the best of the Spring Festival in the West African nation of Ghana.

They both live in Accra, the country’s capital on its southern coast, about 11,500km away from Singapore.

To make Chinese New Year feel and taste like home, they planned familiar dishes on their festive menu to welcome the Year of the Snake.