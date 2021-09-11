Singaporeans based overseas can get COVID-19 jab on arrival instead of after stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: Singapore hopes to make it more convenient for its citizens based overseas to return to get their COVID-19 vaccination, by allowing them to get their first dose on arrival instead of after their stay-home notice.

Currently, returning Singaporeans from Category II to IV countries or regions will have to serve the full stay-home notice period, before they can receive their first dose of the vaccine. This is followed by the second dose three to four weeks later.

"For Singaporeans with family and work commitments abroad, this makes it difficult for them to return to Singapore for vaccination given the long duration away from their resident countries," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint press statement on Saturday (Sep 11).

Authorities will therefore launch two dedicated COVID-19 vaccination channels for returning Singaporeans arriving via Changi Airport and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Under the first channel, returning Singaporeans will receive their first dose on arrival without serving the full stay-home notice period. They then go back to their resident country on the next available flight or ferry. To get their second dose, they repeat this process.

The prevailing border measures apply until they depart on the next available flight or ferry.

The second option is for Singaporeans who serve out their stay-home notice. They will also receive their first dose on arrival, finish their isolation period at a dedicated facility, then receive the second dose after the required dosing interval before returning to their resident country.

They will be subject to prevailing border measures on the pre-departure test, on-arrival testing regime, as well as the length of their stay-home notice based on their 21-day travel history.

"Regardless of their country/region of embarkation, the overseas Singaporeans will be required to stay at an appointed dedicated facility where the vaccination will be offered on-site, while they are under SHN (stay-home notice)," said MFA and MOH.