No transition period for changes to P1 registration taking effect from 2027: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Changes to the Primary 1 registration framework will go ahead from 2027 without a transition period, despite calls from several Members of Parliament (MPs) to give families more time to adjust.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday (Oct 7), Education Minister Desmond Lee said: “On implementation timing, we recognise that on one hand, some families have made residential arrangements based on the existing framework.

“But on the other hand, more families would benefit the sooner we implement the changes. In fact, some have asked why we did not make these changes earlier for the 2026 Primary 1 registration exercise.”

Mr Lee was responding to parliamentary questions filed by MPs calling for a transition period. The MPs pointed out that some families may have already made significant decisions on where to live, childcare and schooling based on the existing registration rules.

Urging the ministry to defer the changes by one year, Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade–Braddell Heights) said these families had made “significant and long-term decisions” based on the current framework.

Another MP, Ms Gho Sze Kee (PAP-Mountbatten), proposed a transition period of about three years for those who had already made residential, childcare and schooling arrangements.

To this, Mr Lee said that the changes to the framework do not by themselves lead to a more diverse socio-economic mix in schools.

“Many other factors, including parents’ preferences and eventual school choices, matter too.

“We will thus monitor the implementation of the two changes, continually review our Primary 1 registration framework, and make further refinements as needed,” Mr Lee said.

The 2027 changes to the Primary 1 registration framework which MOE announced in September include an increase to the number of places for Phase 2C from 40 to 60 for most primary schools.

Phase 2C is open to all children regardless of prior connection to a school, so more reserved places should widen access for those without such ties, MOE previously said.

The larger Phase 2C allocation could reduce the number of places available in Phase 2A, which is for children whose parent is a former student of the school.

In addition, 12 schools in neighbourhoods where public housing makes up less than 40 per cent of homes within 2km will also split their Phase 2C places into two tracks – one for applicants living within 2km, another for those beyond it – with no home-school distance priority within either track.

This two-track scheme applies to schools such as CHIJ (Katong) Primary School and Ngee Ann Primary School.

On Wednesday, Mr Lee said the changes are intended to enable schools to “remain open and accessible”.

“Our schools are important common spaces where children from different backgrounds interact and learn together, in turn appreciating different perspectives and developing mutual understanding,” said the minister.

“This helps to lay the foundations for a cohesive and inclusive Singapore.”

Mr Lee also highlighted that the parent volunteer scheme remains unchanged, providing an opportunity for parents who wish to contribute to and get to know the school.