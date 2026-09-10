Primary 1 registration: More Phase 2C places from 2027, new two-track scheme at 12 schools

SINGAPORE: Most primary schools will set aside 60 places for Phase 2C from next year's Primary 1 registration exercise, up from 40 currently, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (Sep 10).

Smaller-intake schools with fewer than 180 Primary 1 places will retain 40 reserved places in Phase 2C. In this year’s registration exercise, 27 out of 179 primary schools had an intake of fewer than 180 places.

Phase 2C is open to all children regardless of prior connection to a school, so more reserved places should widen access for those without such ties, MOE said.

Phase 2B, which is for children whose parent has volunteered at the school, or who has ties to a religious or clan group affiliated with it, will keep to 20 reserved places.

Children in Phase 2B and earlier phases continue to have priority admission ahead of Phase 2C applicants. Balloting kicks in whenever applicants exceed vacancies in any phase from 2A to 2C Supplementary.

The larger Phase 2C allocation could reduce the number of places available in Phase 2A, which is for children whose parent is a former student of the school.

For example, in a school with 240 places where 90 are filled in Phase 1 – reserved for children with siblings already at the school – 20 of the remaining 150 places would be reserved for Phase 2B and 60 for Phase 2C. This means only 70 places would go to Phase 2A, down from 90 previously.

TWO-TRACK SCHEME IN 12 SCHOOLS

From next year's registration, 12 schools in neighbourhoods where public housing makes up less than 40 per cent of homes within 2km will also split their Phase 2C places into two equal tracks – one for applicants living within 2km, another for those beyond it – with no home-school distance priority within either track.