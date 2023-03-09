The Padang Civic Ensemble: Then and now

The story of the Padang extends far back into the mists of time, where history and legend often meet.

Sang Nila Utama is said to have seen the lion from which Singapore gets its name here, sometime in the late 13th century, and archaeological digs in the area have uncovered artefacts dating back 700 years.

It was here that British East India Company personnel camped in early 1819 as Stamford Raffles and Sultan Hussein Shah signed the treaty that marked the founding of modern Singapore.

And in the earliest known town plan for Singapore, devised by Raffles in 1822, drawn up by the surveyor Philip Jackson and published in 1828, the Padang is marked out as an "Open Square".