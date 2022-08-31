Singapore contributes US$50,000 to communities affected by floods in Pakistan

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 (about S$70,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Wednesday (Aug 31).

The contribution will supplement the Singapore Red Cross' donation of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities, including food, emergency shelter, water and sanitation solutions and hygiene items, said the ministry.

The Singapore Red Cross' contributions will support the humanitarian response by Red Cross Red Crescent partners on the ground, including the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, it said in a press release on Monday.

Singapore Red Cross added that it has launched a public fundraising appeal from Aug 29 to Nov 30 to support the relief and recovery operations.

The United Nations also appealed for US$160 million on Tuesday to help the South Asian nation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will head to Pakistan next week to see the effects of the "unprecedented climate catastrophe", a spokesperson said.

Mr Guterres said the funds he hoped to raise with the appeal would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education and health support.