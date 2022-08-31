Singapore contributes US$50,000 to communities affected by floods in Pakistan
Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan in the country’s worst flooding in more than a decade.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 (about S$70,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Wednesday (Aug 31).
The contribution will supplement the Singapore Red Cross' donation of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities, including food, emergency shelter, water and sanitation solutions and hygiene items, said the ministry.
The Singapore Red Cross' contributions will support the humanitarian response by Red Cross Red Crescent partners on the ground, including the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, it said in a press release on Monday.
Singapore Red Cross added that it has launched a public fundraising appeal from Aug 29 to Nov 30 to support the relief and recovery operations.
The United Nations also appealed for US$160 million on Tuesday to help the South Asian nation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will head to Pakistan next week to see the effects of the "unprecedented climate catastrophe", a spokesperson said.
Mr Guterres said the funds he hoped to raise with the appeal would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education and health support.
Meanwhile, the United States said it will provide US$30 million in support for Pakistan's flood response through USAID, its embassy in Islamabad said in a statement, saying the country was "deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan".
Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people, including 380 children.
The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes.
The country has received nearly 190 per cent more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7mm.
Nearly 300 stranded people, including some tourists, were airlifted in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, a state-run disaster management agency said in a statement, while more than 50,000 people were moved to two government shelters in the northwest.
Early estimates put the damage from the floods at more than US$10 billion, the government said, adding the world had an obligation to help Pakistan cope with the effects of man-made climate change.