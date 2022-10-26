Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh visits Singapore from Oct 26
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh visits Singapore from Oct 26

Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh's visit to Singapore is the first by a Palestinian prime minister, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh visits Singapore from Oct 26

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh addresses journalists during a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (File photo: AFP/ABBAS MOMANI)

26 Oct 2022 07:32PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, will visit Singapore from Wednesday (Oct 26) to Saturday.

His visit to Singapore is the first by a Palestinian prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Dr Shtayyeh will call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana and be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will have meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan as well as Dr Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Shtayyeh will also visit the Institute of Technical Education College East, as well as the NEWater Visitor Centre.

He will be accompanied by Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al Malki, Governor of the Palestinian Monetary Authority Feras Milhem and other senior officials.

Source: CNA/nh(gs)

Related Topics

MFA Palestinian

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.