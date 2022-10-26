Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh visits Singapore from Oct 26

SINGAPORE: The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, will visit Singapore from Wednesday (Oct 26) to Saturday.

His visit to Singapore is the first by a Palestinian prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Dr Shtayyeh will call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana and be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will have meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan as well as Dr Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Shtayyeh will also visit the Institute of Technical Education College East, as well as the NEWater Visitor Centre.

He will be accompanied by Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al Malki, Governor of the Palestinian Monetary Authority Feras Milhem and other senior officials.