Singapore’s hospices extend support for more illnesses, boost home and day care services

Mdm How is one such patient who wishes to say her goodbyes at home.

“After all, home is most comfortable. I’ve told my daughter, if one day I really can’t go on anymore, don’t send me to the hospital, just let me go, at home,” she said.

Her daughter and primary caregiver Ms Joanne Pnay said she wants to respect her mother’s wishes.

“My dad passed away in the hospital. The surrounding, it's totally different,” she said. “At home it will be much better. She will feel more at ease, more security, rather than, you know, in a cold (hospital) room.”

DEMAND FOR PALLIATIVE CARE

While palliative care usually caters to those with cancer, hospices are looking to increase home care and day care services in order to include more patients with other conditions.

“We do intend to grow home care to meet this need. And it will not just be the cancer group. We are anticipating a growth in demand for patients with advanced dementia, or patients with end stage organ failure as well,” said Dr Mervyn Koh, Dover Park Hospice’s medical director.

He added that earlier referrals for patients and earlier involvement by palliative care personnel can help to manage symptoms of illnesses and elevate patients’ quality of life in their remaining time.

“(This can) make sure that their pain is under control so that they can have a good quality of life, they can still go out and spend time with their families,” he said.

Dover Park Hospice currently takes care of about 750 home patients a year, up from 400 two years ago. The organisation said it anticipates the numbers to continue growing.

Similarly, Assisi Hospice's patient load has grown four-fold over the past seven years. The organisation said it is targeting 15 per cent annual growth across inpatient, home care and day care services to meet the demand.

On top of palliative care, the hospice is also adding social and leisure activities such as art workshops and leather crafting to engage its patients.

“They would have in their lives had many different types of interests and areas of expertise that they may have,” said Ms Choo Shiu Ling, chief executive officer of Assisi Hospice.

“All we're doing is to really understand what is of value to them, and what they are interested in. And from there, we create more new activities which meet their psychotherapeutic needs.”

HCA Hospice Care, which caters to about 3,600 patients a year, has also set up day centres for patients who do not require all-day nursing assistance.

These centres offer respite to caregivers, and provide patients with therapy and social activities.

Run by staff members and volunteers, its Oasis@Outram Day Hospice sees an average of 35 to 40 patients each day, up from 15 a year ago.

With the increasing demand for palliative care, HCA said it aims to get more hands on deck by bringing in more volunteers. The organisation currently has about 2,000 volunteers in its database, but only 150 to 200 are active.

“We're looking at how we can bring individuals, schools, even corporate (organisations) to come into our fold,” said Ms Karen Lee, the hospice’s chief executive officer.

She added that the organisation equips volunteers with skill sets to engage people in the final stage of life, and support including emotional care.

"The process of caring for the ill and the process of dying is a communal activity,” she said.

“We're trying to train our volunteers up to a level that they (can) play a part in supporting their own, our own community.”