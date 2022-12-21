Worried China nationals in Singapore queue to send Panadol to relatives back home

SINGAPORE: Worried China nationals in Singapore are queuing up to send flu medicines back home to relatives caught up in a surging COVID-19 outbreak and reports of drug shortages.

When CNA visited People's Park Complex on Wednesday morning (Dec 21), a queue of more than 20 people had formed in front of Shun Xing Express, a company specialising in courier services to China.

An employee said that since Tuesday, Shun Xing has had to limit the number of customers sending medical supplies to China to 50 a day. Customers sending non-medical supplies are not subject to this cap.

This was after "too many" people came to send medication on Monday, forming a queue that extended all the way to the bus stop, said the employee, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

China eased nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Dec 7, scrapping the need for frequent mass testing, and introducing home quarantine for some patients as well as shorter and more precise lockdowns.

China's top health body has said the true scale of COVID-19 infections in the country is now "impossible" to track, with officials warning cases were rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abandoned its zero-COVID policy.