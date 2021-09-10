It’s a boy: Gender of Singapore’s first giant panda cub confirmed, public invited to submit names

SINGAPORE: The cub born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia at the River Safari is a male, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said on Friday (Sep 10).

Members of the public have been invited to submit names for the cub before it turns 100 days old on Nov 21.

The cub’s gender was determined through a “series of visual assessments” performed by the WRS' panda care team, who sent photos and videos of it to experts from the China Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Panda.

The gender was confirmed in consultation with the Chinese research centre.

“The close relationship between Jia Jia and her carers has allowed them to observe the cub at close range, enabling them to confirm the presence of external male genitalia,” WRS said in a media release.

The cub, which was born on Aug 14, is “doing well and steadily growing day by day”, WRS said.

It has begun to develop prominent black markings around its eyes, ears and body over the last month.