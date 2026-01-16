New chemical, biological lab opened near Changi Airport to boost Singapore’s pandemic response

SINGAPORE: To better prepare Singapore for the next pandemic, a new Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) lab was launched near Changi Airport on Friday (Jan 16).

Located within the Changi Airfreight Centre, the CBRNE@Changi was designed based on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People may wonder why? COVID-19 is over,” Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam told reporters after a tour of the facility.

“When the next pandemic strikes, you're not going to have time to prepare this. So with the lessons learnt, we have put in a state-of-the-art facility for testing for pandemics.”

PROXIMITY TO AIRPORT

Its proximity to Changi Airport significantly reduces response time for CBRNE screening of air cargo, according to the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

“The world is changing before our eyes. We see it. The threats are evolving, and there are people around the world who want to do bad things,” said Mr Shanmugam.

The location of the new facility lets the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) Air Cargo Command quickly pass cargo swab samples to HTX for on-site, real-time processing, leading to earlier detection and response to threats.

Such cargo swab samples from Changi previously had to be sent to HTX’s Woodlands Checkpoint Lab for testing instead.

“It's good to have a facility on-site near the airport. In the past, we used to send it to Pasir Panjang or Woodlands, takes time,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the home affairs minister.