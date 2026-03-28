Singapore seizes record 830kg of Asian pangolin scales

SINGAPORE: More than 830kg of Asian pangolin scales - estimated to come from over 2,200 pangolins - have been seized in Singapore’s largest haul of its kind, authorities said on Saturday (Mar 28).

The scales were discovered in 30 bags hidden within a shipment falsely declared as “dried fish skin”, following a joint operation by the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The seizure took place on Dec 29, 2025, when ICA officers at Jurong Scanning Station intercepted an inbound lorry carrying sea cargo. Acting on information received, the vehicle was flagged for enhanced checks, and anomalies were spotted in the scanned images.

Further inspection uncovered the illegal shipment, which was later seized by NParks.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the cargo was transiting through Singapore en route from Indonesia to Cambodia,” NParks said in a media release.