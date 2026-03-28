Singapore seizes record 830kg of Asian pangolin scales
The scales, which were from over 2,200 pangolins, were discovered in a shipment falsely declared as “dried fish skin”.
SINGAPORE: More than 830kg of Asian pangolin scales - estimated to come from over 2,200 pangolins - have been seized in Singapore’s largest haul of its kind, authorities said on Saturday (Mar 28).
The scales were discovered in 30 bags hidden within a shipment falsely declared as “dried fish skin”, following a joint operation by the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
The seizure took place on Dec 29, 2025, when ICA officers at Jurong Scanning Station intercepted an inbound lorry carrying sea cargo. Acting on information received, the vehicle was flagged for enhanced checks, and anomalies were spotted in the scanned images.
Further inspection uncovered the illegal shipment, which was later seized by NParks.
“Based on preliminary investigations, the cargo was transiting through Singapore en route from Indonesia to Cambodia,” NParks said in a media release.
Genetic analysis by NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Forensics found that the scales originated from the Sunda pangolin, a critically endangered species native to Southeast Asia, including Singapore.
“This seizure constitutes the largest seizure of Asian pangolin scales in Singapore to date, and investigations are ongoing,” NParks added.
The agency said the case underscores the importance of Singapore’s “robust border controls” and a coordinated, intelligence-led approach in tackling wildlife crime.
“Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives,” said NParks.
Pangolins are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Singapore is a signatory.
Under Singapore law, those convicted of trading in protected species without a valid CITES permit face a fine of up to S$200,000 (US$155,200) per specimen (not exceeding S$1 million or the market value of the items) and up to eight years in jail.
Members of the public are also urged to play a role by ensuring their purchases do not contain animal or plant parts of endangered species.
They can also contact NParks at cites [at] nparks.gov.sg to report any suspected illegal wildlife trade.
GUIDELINES FOR MARITIME SECTOR
Separately, NParks on Saturday launched a new guide aimed at helping the maritime industry detect and prevent wildlife trafficking.
Titled Red Flag Indicators for Wildlife Trafficking in Containerised Sea Cargo, the guide was developed with conservation groups TRAFFIC international Southeast Asia and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), with input from the World Shipping Council.
“It equips maritime industry partners, including carriers, shippers, and freight forwarders with guidance on at risk routes and common red flags in wildlife trafficking, such as discrepancies in documentation, cargo value, weight, and appearance,” NParks said.
The announcement was made by Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at the fifth World Wildlife Day Regional Youth Symposium, held in Singapore from Mar 28 to 29.
The annual event, organised by youths from NParks’ Youth Stewards for Nature programme and members of the CITES Global Youth Network, brought together more than 150 participants from over 20 countries.
Themed “Exploring Intersections Among Wildlife Trade, Wildlife Health and Wildlife Conservation”, the symposium featured discussions, showcases and workshops aimed at strengthening regional networks in wildlife conservation.