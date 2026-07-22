PAP 5G team progressing well, 'no fixed timetable', says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The process of putting together the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) fifth-generation team is progressing well, though there is no fixed timetable, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 22).

Speaking at a press conference announcing changes to the Cabinet lineup, Mr Wong said: “Of course, I would like it to progress as quickly as possible. But …. people progress at different paces, you cannot force this.”

Asked how much progress he had made on forming the 5G team, he said everyone learns and grows at their own pace.

“So there is really no fixed timetable. I will have to assess each one’s readiness and then in due course, make the necessary appointments,” said Mr Wong, who will stay on as finance minister.

On the panel with him were Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming – all first-time Members of Parliament elected at the 2025 General Election.

Many of the appointments in this reshuffle were made within a year of that election, Mr Wong noted, adding that he was confident the PAP would continue to make good progress in its leadership planning.

Acting Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad was also on the panel, having taken on the Muslim affairs role from Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, who resigned from politics and the PAP on Monday.