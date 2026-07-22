PAP 5G team progressing well, 'no fixed timetable', says PM Wong
Asked why he had not appointed a second deputy prime minister, Mr Wong says that the Cabinet already has three coordinating ministers, appointed after the 2025 election.
SINGAPORE: The process of putting together the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) fifth-generation team is progressing well, though there is no fixed timetable, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 22).
Speaking at a press conference announcing changes to the Cabinet lineup, Mr Wong said: “Of course, I would like it to progress as quickly as possible. But …. people progress at different paces, you cannot force this.”
Asked how much progress he had made on forming the 5G team, he said everyone learns and grows at their own pace.
“So there is really no fixed timetable. I will have to assess each one’s readiness and then in due course, make the necessary appointments,” said Mr Wong, who will stay on as finance minister.
On the panel with him were Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming – all first-time Members of Parliament elected at the 2025 General Election.
Many of the appointments in this reshuffle were made within a year of that election, Mr Wong noted, adding that he was confident the PAP would continue to make good progress in its leadership planning.
Acting Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad was also on the panel, having taken on the Muslim affairs role from Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, who resigned from politics and the PAP on Monday.
Asked why he had not appointed a second deputy prime minister, Mr Wong noted that the Cabinet already has three coordinating ministers, appointed after the 2025 election.
One deputy prime minister and three coordinating ministers provide strong senior leadership for the entire Cabinet, he said.
“But the situation is always evolving. Leadership renewal continues, and over time, the ministers in their respective roles will continue to develop and grow. Some of them may well take on larger responsibilities,” said Mr Wong, adding that the current structure is appropriate for now.
TWO SECOND MINISTERS FOR HOME AFFAIRS
Asked about the appointment of two second ministers for home affairs – Ms Sim Ann will join Mr Edwin Tong – and whether this signals a plan for Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam to eventually give up the portfolio, Mr Wong noted that the finance ministry also has two second ministers.
“You may then look at the tea leaves and speculate whether some of them are possibly in the pipeline to take over,” he added.
“The reality is these are all roles and responsibilities where we want to expose office holders, we want to assess their suitability, and over time, we hope that some of them will be in a position to take over.”
Mr Wong said he sees Mr Shanmugam, who was appointed senior minister on Wednesday, and other more experienced leaders as mentors and guides for younger office holders.
As the more senior ministers relinquish their portfolios over time, younger ones can take them on, he added.
“And then we will continue that process of renewal, keeping the veterans, keeping the experienced leadership while refreshing the team. That is the Singapore way of leadership renewal. It’s a continuous process,” said Mr Wong.
Asked whether the new line-up represents his settled team or if pieces are still missing, Mr Wong said his approach is not to announce a "grand arrangement" and revisit it years later.
Renewal should instead be continuous, with adjustments made every year, he said.
“We are assuming that uncertainty is the norm. And to navigate a world of constant flux and uncertainty, you need a good balance of experienced leadership as well as fresh perspectives,” said Mr Wong.
“So we retain a core of experienced leaders. And even down the road, if some of them were to relinquish their portfolios, we can still tap on them in different ways.”