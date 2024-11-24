PAP elects top decision-making body, Chee Hong Tat joins CEC for first time

SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party elected its 38th central executive committee (CEC) at a biennial conference on Sunday (Nov 24), with Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat joining the party’s top decision-making body for the first time after being co-opted.

The vote takes place every two years. The leadership elected this round will lead the PAP into the next general election, which must be held by November next year.

In no particular order, the CEC comprises:

1) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

2) Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong

3) Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat

4) Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing

5) Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli

6) Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu

7) Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam

8) Minister for National Development Desmond Lee

9) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong

10) Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah

11) Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

12) Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan

These 12 members were elected from a secret ballot of 19 candidates earlier in the morning.

Mr Chee and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng were then co-opted into the CEC with the 13th and 14th highest number of votes among party cadres.

Party insiders told CNA that the other five candidates on the ballot were: Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Tan and Marsiling–Yew Tee Member of Parliament Alex Yam.

Insiders also said seven members were recommended by the outgoing CEC to be party’s core leaders: Mr Wong, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Heng, Mr Chan, Mr Masagos, Ms Fu and Mr Shanmugam.