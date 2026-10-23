PAP leadership vote: Younger ministers may step up into CEC as some senior figures make way

SINGAPORE: A younger generation of leaders could assume greater responsibilities in the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) top decision-making body, with some senior figures potentially making way as part of renewal efforts, said political observers.

Cadres will elect the party's 39th central executive committee (CEC) on Sunday (Oct 25). It is the first such election for secretary-general Lawrence Wong since he led the party through his first general election as prime minister.

Dr Teo Kay Key, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said nearly a year and a half has passed since GE2025, and Mr Wong would by now have "a better sense of how the team works together, as well as job fit for different individuals".

“We might see more of the new or younger ministers become involved in the CEC, to indicate that they will be taking a larger role in helping steer the party under PM Wong’s leadership,” she said.

Since last year’s general election, three first-term MPs have taken on key Cabinet portfolios – Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau. Mr Zaqy Mohamad was also appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.

Mr Siow, Mr Neo and Ms Lau are not in the CEC currently, while Mr Zaqy was co-opted into the committee in July after his appointment.

Independent political observer Felix Tan expects them to join the new line-up, calling this "a fairly natural progression, reflecting their growing responsibilities within both the government and the party".

Mr Malminderjit Singh, managing director of political consultancy Terra Corporate Affairs, said their inclusion would reinforce Mr Wong's focus on succession planning.

“He has already done so on the government side and he would want to continue with that on the party side too, which usually broadly mirrors how he has put in place succession planning in Cabinet,” he said.