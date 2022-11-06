PAP elects top decision-making body, Gan Kim Yong steps down as chairman

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) elected its 37th Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Sunday (Nov 6) at the party's conference.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong did not run for re-election after announcing he was stepping down as chairman. His successor has not been announced.

The 12 members re-elected to the CEC were:

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin

Other members co-opted into the CEC were:

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong

Voting for the PAP's CEC is held during the party's conference once every two years. This year, more than 3,000 party cadres gathered for the conference at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre.



"It's a good line-up of diverse ministers with different experiences, of young, of seniors," PAP Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng told reporters after the CEC was unveiled.

MP Tin Pei Ling said the line-up represented "the mandates that the party cadre members have given to them, as a show of confidence in them leading the party forward".