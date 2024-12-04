Logo
Singapore

PAP announces new central executive committee; Lawrence Wong officially elected secretary-general
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee remain assistant secretaries-general. 

PAP announces new central executive committee; Lawrence Wong officially elected secretary-general

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other members of the People’s Action Party’s 38th Central Executive Committee on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

04 Dec 2024 06:25PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2024 06:57PM)
SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) announced on Wednesday (Dec 4) its new central executive committee (CEC), officially electing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as the party’s secretary-general.

Outgoing secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong will remain a member of the committee.

"The CEC expressed its appreciation to outgoing secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong for his many years of leadership and service to the party and Singapore," said PAP in a media release.

Four new members were co-opted on Wednesday. 

They are: NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Mayor of North East District and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC Desmond Choo and former MP Lam Pin Min. 

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat was co-opted on Nov 24 at the ruling party's biennial conference.

Voting for the PAP's CEC takes place every two years. The leadership elected this round will lead the party into the next General Election, which must be held by November next year.

The CEC is as follows:

Chairman: Heng Swee Keat 
Vice chairman: Masagos Zulkifli 
Secretary-general: Lawrence Wong
Assistant secretaries-general: Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee 
Treasurer: K Shanmugam 
Assistant treasurer: Ong Ye Kung 
Organising secretaries: Grace Fu, Edwin Tong 
Members: Chee Hong Tat, Desmond Choo, Indranee Rajah, Lam Pin Min, Lee Hsien Loong, Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann, Tan See Leng, Vivian Balakrishnan

From left: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other People's Action Party members at the party's conference on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong takes a photo with members of NTUC during the PAP Conference and Awards. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong gestures as he speaks at the PAP Conference and Awards on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands during the PAP Conference and Awards on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

The CEC also made the following appointments: 

Chair, HQ Executive Committee: Chan Chun Sing 
Assistant Organising Secretaries: Alex Yam, Desmond Tan Kok Ming, Low Yen Ling, Tan Kiat How 
Chair, PAP Seniors Group: Tan See Leng
Chair, PAP Malay Affairs Bureau: Masagos Zulkifli
Chair, PAP Women’s Wing: Sim Ann 
Chair, Young PAP and chair, PAP Mental Health Group: Janil Puthucheary 
Chair, PAP Policy Forum Council: Chee Hong Tat 
Chair, PAP Climate Action Group: Koh Poh Koon

CNA

