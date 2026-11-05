PAP co-opts four more members into top decision-making body, unveils office holders

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Nov 5) co-opted four more members into its top decision-making body, bringing the number of co-opted members to six following its internal party election in October.

The four are Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, as well as Ms Chan Hui Yuh, the party's adviser to Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organisation.

They join Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry), and Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, who were co-opted to the 39th Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Oct 25.

At the PAP's biennial conference on Oct 25, more than 2,000 party cadres voted to elect 12 members from a slate of 19 candidates.

Mr Siow and Ms Sim were among those who did not secure a seat in the election, while Dr Tan and Mr Zaqy were subsequently co-opted as the 13th and 14th members after receiving the next highest number of votes.

The CEC also elected its office holders on Thursday, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as secretary-general, National Development Minister Desmond Lee as chairman and Mr Masagos Zulkifli as vice-chairman.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing is assistant secretary-general, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung treasurer and National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat assistant treasurer.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Minister for Law Edwin Tong were elected organising secretaries.

There were no changes to the key positions in the committee.