With high stakes in next general election, PAP can no longer 'afford to stay in the background': Lawrence Wong
The People's Action Party must come out to explain policies and mobilise citizens, says the party's deputy secretary-general and prime minister of Singapore.
SINGAPORE: With the high stakes in Singapore's next general election, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) can no longer afford to stay in the background, said the party’s deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong.
Speaking at the PAP's biennial conference on Sunday (Nov 24), Mr Wong, who is prime minister, noted that the party could "operate from the back" when the political landscape was “less contested”.
Then, it was the government’s role instead to engage citizens, explain policies and solicit feedback and ideas, he said, adding that it will continue to do so.
But the PAP must now "come out in front", said Mr Wong.
It must do this to "explain our policies, to mobilise citizens for the causes that we believe in, to engage Singaporeans on the issues they care about, and importantly, to show them why they can trust and depend on the PAP to provide the leadership for Singapore".
Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, acknowledged the desire for more opposition voices, and pointed to how the opposition has warned of a "wipe-out".
But the bigger risk, he said, is of Singapore losing a “stable and good” government.
Mr Wong took over as prime minister from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May this year.
“The opposition themselves admit they are far from ready to form the government," said Mr Wong.
"They say that partly because they know that Singaporeans will not support them if they openly declare their intention to govern.
“So they are very quick to assure Singaporeans: ‘Don’t worry, you can vote for us, we only want to oppose, we don't want to form the government.’”
But if more voters are persuaded by this argument and vote for the opposition, it will soon become the government, said Mr Wong.
This outcome does not need a large swing in votes, he added, noting that some group representation constituencies (GRCs) and single-member constituencies (SMCs) were closely contested at the last election.
A “modest swing” in popular votes against the PAP can lead to very different electoral outcomes, possibly the loss of another three or four GRCs, he said.
This could also mean losing four or five ministers, which make up a quarter of the Cabinet, said Mr Wong.
“We will end up with a much weaker government, with far less ability to solve the problems facing our people and our country, at a time when the world is becoming more uncertain and troubled,” he added.
“The stakes in the next elections are high. Please don’t think it is guaranteed the PAP will win and form a stable government.”
"BEST TEAM FOR SINGAPORE"
Mr Wong also said that opposition parties have tried to “exploit” frustrations with rising costs of living to turn sentiments against the PAP - even though the parties themselves “do not have good solutions”.
“We hope Singaporeans understand that these are global inflation trends. They impact all countries. But here in Singapore, the government is doing its best to shield you, to shield all of us from the worst effects of global inflation,” he added, noting that major packages have been rolled out over the last few years.
“As a government and a party, we are doing all that we can. And we can truly say that, hand on heart, we are doing all that we can to help Singaporeans cope with higher costs of living.”
The PAP won the mandate in the last 15 elections because each time, the party delivered on what it promised, said the prime minister.
Whichever party that can attract and field the stronger team will stand the better chance of winning Singaporeans’ support and the mandate to govern, he added.
This is why his priority is forming the best team for Singapore, said Mr Wong.
“It is never easy to get good people to enter politics,” he said, adding that former prime ministers Goh Chok Tong and Lee Hsien Loong told him it has “always been challenging".
Mr Wong shared that he has been spending a lot of time engaging potential candidates, but found that most Singaporeans are "comfortable where they are", which is expected.
“They are very reluctant to change their lifestyles. Also ,why subject themselves to public glare and scrutiny?” he added.
“Often, they tell me: 'Let someone else do the job'... Or they may say: 'Don’t worry, PAP is in a very strong position; and after all you have just started, why are you in such a hurry, take your time'.”
Of the 19 ministers in the current Cabinet, more than half are aged 60 and above, said Mr Wong, noting that at 52, he is one of the youngest members.
The older ministers on the team provide experience and wise counsel, and will continue serving for another five to 10 years, assuming that they are in good health, he added.
“But can I wait until they retire before bringing in new blood? Surely not. I must start now to renew the team.”
In bringing in new candidates, it is “very hard” to parachute them directly into a ministerial role, since they need time to learn, said Mr Wong.
This is why it is “so urgent” to find a fresh crop of younger candidates who can eventually form the next leadership team for Singapore, he added.