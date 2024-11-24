With high stakes in next general election, PAP can no longer 'afford to stay in the background': Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: With the high stakes in Singapore's next general election, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) can no longer afford to stay in the background, said the party’s deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at the PAP's biennial conference on Sunday (Nov 24), Mr Wong, who is prime minister, noted that the party could "operate from the back" when the political landscape was “less contested”.

Then, it was the government’s role instead to engage citizens, explain policies and solicit feedback and ideas, he said, adding that it will continue to do so.

But the PAP must now "come out in front", said Mr Wong.

It must do this to "explain our policies, to mobilise citizens for the causes that we believe in, to engage Singaporeans on the issues they care about, and importantly, to show them why they can trust and depend on the PAP to provide the leadership for Singapore".

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, acknowledged the desire for more opposition voices, and pointed to how the opposition has warned of a "wipe-out".

But the bigger risk, he said, is of Singapore losing a “stable and good” government.