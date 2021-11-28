4G team needs a 'little longer' to decide who should be next Prime Minister, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fourth-generation (4G) team needs a "little longer" to choose the country's next leader, but the decision will come well before the next elections, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 28).

"As the situation stabilises, settling on my successor will be an important matter which cannot be put off indefinitely," said Mr Lee, addressing party activists at the Suntec Convention Centre during the People's Action Party (PAP) Convention 2021.

"The 4G team will need a little longer to make a decision. But I am confident that they will settle it well before the next General Election comes around."

The candidate to succeed Mr Lee, 69, has been up in the air since Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat stepped aside as the leader of the PAP 4G team in April.

Mr Heng, 60, cited his age as the reason and said he would have "too short a runway" should be become Prime Minister after the pandemic.

Mr Lee, the PAP secretary-general, had intended to step down when he reached 70 years old but said that he will stay on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.