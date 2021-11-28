PAP must respond to desire for more debate, questioning of established ideas: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) needs to respond to the desire of a new generation of voters to see more debate, more contestation and more questioning of established ideas, said Prime Minister and party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 28).

Speaking at the PAP Convention 2021, Mr Lee addressed more than 2,000 party activists, some of whom dialled in online while some were at the Suntec Convention Centre.

The party must show Singaporeans that it is not afraid of opposing views or being

challenged and that it encourages healthy discourse, said Mr Lee.

"We welcome good ideas, wherever they may come from and just as importantly, we listen carefully to the opinions and concerns of Singaporeans," he said.

This is why the Government has launched the Conversations on Singapore Women’s Developments and put together an Emerging Stronger Taskforce, said Mr Lee.

It has also recently allowed nurses in public hospitals to wear the tudung, after extensive consultations and deliberations over many years.

"Our aim is to bring people together, understand the problems, and stay connected in order to co-create the right solutions, to co-build the right Singapore."

But political discourse is not just a matter of accepting or marketing good ideas and leaders have to "rebut wrong views", Mr Lee said.

That was the spirit of recent debates in Parliament on foreign workers and the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or CECA.

"We have to expose those who, for their own reasons and political purposes, try to exploit issues to confuse people and to make them unhappy."