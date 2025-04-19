PAP counters WP's 'policy win' claim, says many ideas were previously raised by its MPs

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, in a separate Petir post on Saturday, added that the scheme offers government-funded support to those who become involuntarily unemployed.

Dr Tan’s post was in response to the WP’s 2025 Manifesto, where it proposed that employers and employees contribute to a pool that pays out benefits to workers if retrenchment happens.

“WP’s scheme will require you and your employer to pay,” Dr Tan said. “This takes money out of your paycheque and imposes greater financial costs on businesses, which are pertinent concerns highlighted by our tripartite partners NTUC and SNEF.”

Dr Tan added that the PAP’s programme targets those most in need, with clear eligibility criteria and support beyond cash payouts, including career coaching and skills training.

When asked for his thoughts on the WP’s manifesto launched on Thursday, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it was “interesting” that the opposition party had claimed the PAP government had adopted some of their policy ideas.

Mr Lee was speaking at a press conference earlier on Saturday, announcing the PAP’s slate in Ang Mo Kio GRC for the coming General Election.

“The government doesn't have a monopoly on good ideas, neither does the opposition,” said Mr Lee, noting that there are ideas out there that the opposition agrees or disagrees with.

“Some of them, after we have done it, they claim credit for. And to be fair to them, along the way, they have pushed for it. Sometimes we decide to do it, sometimes we have independently made up our minds earlier and implemented,” said Mr Lee.