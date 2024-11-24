PAP must adapt to evolving societal needs, while Singapore navigates 'far more dangerous world': Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party must adapt to the evolving needs of Singapore society, against the backdrop of the country navigating a “far more dangerous” global situation, said the ruling party's deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 24).

Speaking at the PAP's biennial conference, he said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the party's next challenge lies in renewing the social compact, refreshing the Singapore dream and assuring Singaporeans that "tomorrow will be better than today".

The PAP has always stood for a fair and just society for all, and the belief that every Singaporean deserves a fair shot in life, added Mr Wong, who is also prime minister and finance minister.

Every Singaporean should be “duly rewarded” for their efforts, enjoy equal opportunities to succeed and be able to realise their fullest potential.