GE2025: Work together to secure Singapore, don't be confused by 'soft solutions', says SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Amid global and regional challenges, Singaporeans must stay united and resolute, and not be swayed by “strange ideas or soft solutions”, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Apr 6).

Reiterating Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s message on unity in light of the United States’ latest wave of tariffs, Mr Lee emphasised that Singapore's future is in its own hands, so the responsibility to address the challenges ahead rests with its people.

"Together, in Singapore, we have to work together as one people – closely with the government, united, resolute, fighting on and not be confused by strange ideas or soft solutions," he said in his speech at the Kebun Baru Sunday Carnival in Thomson Hills.

“Not saying, ‘We don’t need to do this,’ or ‘Leave it to later on, someone else can worry about it’. It’s our future, our problems. We worry about it."

Mr Lee, who is also Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC, was joined by Mr Henry Kwek, MP of Kebun Baru SMC.

In a video posted on Friday, Mr Wong had said that if Singapore stays resolute and united, it will continue to hold its own in a "troubled world" that is seeing a growing likelihood of a full-blown global trade war.

He also said that Singapore was more ready than many other countries, with its reserves, cohesion and resolve.