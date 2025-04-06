GE2025: Work together to secure Singapore, don't be confused by 'soft solutions', says SM Lee
Echoing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call for unity, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed that Singaporeans must take ownership of the nation’s future.
SINGAPORE: Amid global and regional challenges, Singaporeans must stay united and resolute, and not be swayed by “strange ideas or soft solutions”, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Apr 6).
Reiterating Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s message on unity in light of the United States’ latest wave of tariffs, Mr Lee emphasised that Singapore's future is in its own hands, so the responsibility to address the challenges ahead rests with its people.
"Together, in Singapore, we have to work together as one people – closely with the government, united, resolute, fighting on and not be confused by strange ideas or soft solutions," he said in his speech at the Kebun Baru Sunday Carnival in Thomson Hills.
“Not saying, ‘We don’t need to do this,’ or ‘Leave it to later on, someone else can worry about it’. It’s our future, our problems. We worry about it."
Mr Lee, who is also Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC, was joined by Mr Henry Kwek, MP of Kebun Baru SMC.
In a video posted on Friday, Mr Wong had said that if Singapore stays resolute and united, it will continue to hold its own in a "troubled world" that is seeing a growing likelihood of a full-blown global trade war.
He also said that Singapore was more ready than many other countries, with its reserves, cohesion and resolve.
Speaking on the tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump, Mr Lee said the move would bring “a complete change in the world” and is bound to have far-reaching effects.
“It's going to affect our trade. It's going to affect our economy. It's going to affect our region, and it’s going to affect our future. And it's not good news."
Mr Lee said that this was why the prime minister released a video explaining the situation's significance for Singapore, its seriousness, how the world has changed, and what it means for the country.
"(This) means that we have to work together as one people, work together to deal with whatever is going to come, work together to secure the future for our kids, and we have to do that at many levels."
Trump announced last Wednesday the implementation of "reciprocal" tariffs on numerous countries. A baseline tariff of 10 per cent will be applied to imports from countries such as Singapore.
Some of the heaviest blows were reserved for what Trump called the "nations that treat us badly", including 34 per cent on goods from China, 20 per cent on the European Union, 24 per cent on Japan and 26 per cent on India.
The 34 per cent tariff on Chinese imports is on top of the 20 per cent Trump previously imposed, bringing the total new levy to 54 per cent.
Reflecting on Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60) this year, Mr Lee said that the country has come a long way over the past six decades.
But beyond celebration, he urged Singaporeans to view SG60 as a moment of commitment.
“You should put your hand on your heart and say: We prepare ourselves to keep on working to make (Singapore) better, to make sure it continues to be safe, successful, and prosperous in a troubled world.”
Ultimately, Mr Lee reminded residents that "this is the way the world is," but Singapore remains "safe" and "happy", thanks to collective hard work.
"Keep on working hard. Keep on working together. Work with the government, and vote for people you can trust who will look after you and take Singapore forward."
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Mr Kwek highlighted ongoing efforts and upcoming plans to improve the estate and the town.
These include the ongoing enhancement to Ang Mo Kio ActiveSG Swimming Complex, the upgrading of Mayflower Market, and upcoming projects such as the Lentor Modern Shopping Mall.
Asked about the opposition’s plan to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC, Mr Kwek said that the election is all about competition.
The People’s Power Party (PPP) declared on Saturday that it would contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming General Election. The Singapore United Party (SUP) did the same on Sunday.
“What matters is not just the nine days of campaigning, but the five years of consistent work and dedication. This is something my team and I are hard at work on,” said Mr Kwek.